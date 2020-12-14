WEATHER ALERTWinter Weather Advisories In Effect, Heavy Snow Expected Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — The Transportation Security Administration stopped a Washington DC man Friday after he brought a loaded gun in his carry-on at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

The .38 caliber gun loaded with four bullets was found at the security checkpoint in the X ray machine.

The gun was confiscated by the TSA and detained the man for questioning. The man claimed he forgot he had his gun with him. He was arrested on weapons charges and faces a stiff financial penalty.

It’s the 12th gun caught at BWI this year.

Guns caught at BWI Airport checkpoints 2016 to 2020

Year 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

(As of 12-13-20)
Guns caught at BWI 24 26 22 27 12

A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on any mitigating circumstances.

 

 

 

CBS Baltimore Staff

