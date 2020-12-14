ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland electors cast their official ballots in the 2020 Presidential Election and unanimously voted for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Gov. Larry Hogan certified the electors’ ballots and it’s the 59th time Maryland has participated in the Electoral College vote for the President and Vice President of the U.S. A total of 538 ballots are being cast across the country Monday.

Maryland is one of just six states that has participated in every Electoral College vote since 1789 when George Washington became our nation’s first president.

“As Governor of Maryland, It is my responsibility to officially declare and certify the winning votes of our state selectors by executing seven certificates of ascertainment under the seal of our great state,” Hogan said Monday.

The Maryland electors took an oath and signed to certify their ballots.

The officials electoral votes will then be sealed and delivered to the President of the United States Senate, who is also Vice President Mike Pence. Pence will then open them and read them to both houses of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

The next president must have at least 270 electoral college votes to win the election officially.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are poised to have 306 electoral college votes. Maryland accounts for 10 of the votes.

“The peaceful transition of power that we formally take part in here today is a hallmark of our democracy that has been handed down for more than 220 years,” said Hogan. “At times that has been tested, sometimes even questioned, but it is a reminder that despite our differences. We are united as Americans, who honor the will of the people through the greatest and most enduring democratic process that the world has ever known.”

