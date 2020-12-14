BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 10-year-old girl has been sent home from the hospital and is now recovering after being injured this weekend during a shootout.

A witness told WJZ’s Rachael Cardin the child had a noticeable injury to her forehead but police have not confirmed whether the injury was caused by a bullet.

It was just before 7:15 p.m. Saturday when police officers were called to the 4100 block of Frederick Avenue for a shooting. They said a group of males on dirtbikes and another group of males were shooting at each other and a mom walking with her daughter was close by.

Police said the girl was hit in the head, but they did not say how serious her injury was. One woman told WJZ she helped guide the little girl home.

#BREAKING we just spoke to a woman who said she helped the 10 year old victim home. She said the girl had been grazed by a bullet and had a noticeable injury on her forehead. @wjz pic.twitter.com/B1ZtDw6T2Y — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) December 14, 2020

“I heard the gunshots and I was up the street. She came running past her mom came running past like ‘My daughter got hit,’” the woman, who did not want to be identified, said.

The witness said the girl remained calm and was able to walk home.

“The little girl, she did good. She didn’t know she has been grazed or been shot; she was still calm and everything,” she said.

We spoke to another woman who said she heard clusters of gunfire and knew that what she was listening to was a fire fight between two groups @wjz pic.twitter.com/RCuK4TPJrm — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) December 14, 2020

Phyllis Sherrod lives nearby and said she heard the commotion.

“It was like three then five then three, and it was a lot that’s how I knew there was a gun battle,” she said.

Sherrod has a 10-year-old granddaughter and said this could have easily been them.

“We could have been walking down the street and she gets shot by a stray bullet. Now how am I gonna look at my son and say my grandchild got killed with me?” she said.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward to help them catch the person or people responsible.