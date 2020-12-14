BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman has been arrested for setting several fires at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center over the weekend.
The fires were set both on Saturday and Sunday, with some patients forced to relocate to different rooms within the hospital due to smoke and water damage.
WJZ has learned she is an employee at the hospital and was arrested Sunday afternoon.
She is being held without bond pending a bail review hearing scheduled for Monday.
MedStar Health Central Maryland’s regional director of media and public relations Debra Schindler responded to the arrest with a statement Monday morning:
“We have learned that one of our own associates has been charged with causing the series of fires on our inpatient units over the weekend. We do not wish to speculate on what motivated this one individual, preferring instead to focus on the immediate actions taken by dozens of associates to ensure patient safety during these events. Through extraordinary efforts and teamwork, MedStar Franklin Square associates maintained our usual high level of care for patients as they were temporarily moved to other locations in the hospital; kept the emergency department and operating rooms open and streamlined the clean-up. All hospital operations are currently stable.”
