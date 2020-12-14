ROSEDALE, MD. (WJZ) — Police now know that the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Rosedale man in the parking lot of the Golden Ring Shopper Center Sunday night happened as a result of an attempted robbery during an online selling transaction.
Kumar Burney, who was killed by gunfire, had arranged to buy an “expensive pair of shoes” from the seller on a popular selling app. The two met in the parking lot in the 6400 block of Petrie Way on Sunday.
During the transaction, Burney tried to rob the seller, police said, and the seller pulled out a handgun and shot Burney once in the upper body, then called 911 and stayed at the scene.
Officers found Burney lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound, found a loaded handgun on him before he was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.
Investigators interviewed and then released the seller, who they said is cooperating with the investigation.
Once detectives from the Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit have concluded their investigation the case will be reviewed by the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office.
20 year old dead over a pair of shoes. The deceased rocket scientist had a loaded handgun in his possession. Justifiable homicide. Darwin sighs.
Man Trump really kept his promise and brought back law & order! He has had 4 years- he is supposed to be the POTUS of all 50 states not just the red ones (8 of the top 10 most crime ridden states are red ones).
Thank you Donny for all this law and order, we really appreciate it!
If you are stupid enough to buy something like that (probably stolen) insist they meet you inside a police station. If they refuse to meet in one, you may have saved your life. Police are fine w/ people meeting in police stations for safety. They both had guns, both up to no good