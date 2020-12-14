WEATHER ALERTHeavy Snow Possible Wednesday. Here's The Latest Forecast
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man was shot in the head in south Baltimore Monday evening, city police said.

The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. in the city’s southern police district. Officers in the area heard the shots and found the victim in the 200 block of South Monroe Street.

The victim was reportedly shot in the 1900 block of Lemmon Street.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment; his condition is unknown, police said.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

