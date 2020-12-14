WEATHER ALERTWinter Weather Advisories In Effect, Heavy Snow Expected Wednesday
By Tim Williams
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A winter storm watch was issued for Wednesday across Maryland.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Thursday.

The NWS is warning parts of Maryland could see several inches of measurable snow on Wednesday.

So far, it looks like Baltimore and areas to the north could see 4 to 6 inches but stay with the WJZ Weather team for updates as we get closer to Wednesday.

As for Monday, some parts of the state are under a winter weather advisory. Western Maryland could see up to two inches of snow. Other parts of the state are seeing anything from wet, slushy snow, wintry mix to rain.

