BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A winter storm watch was issued for Wednesday across Maryland.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Thursday.
Winter Storm Watch for Baltimore and Cecil County in MD until 4:00am Thursday. #WJZ #mdwx
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) December 14, 2020
The NWS is warning parts of Maryland could see several inches of measurable snow on Wednesday.
We are still monitoring steady rain across the Mid-Atlantic with some light snow accumulations in far Western Maryland. However we are seeing initial projections of what areas may see substantial snowfall Wednesday into Thursday. We'll nail down amounts soon. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/Klpzh5A2Pq
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) December 14, 2020
So far, it looks like Baltimore and areas to the north could see 4 to 6 inches but stay with the WJZ Weather team for updates as we get closer to Wednesday.
Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Monday As Western Maryland Sees Snow, Mostly Rain In Baltimore
As for Monday, some parts of the state are under a winter weather advisory. Western Maryland could see up to two inches of snow. Other parts of the state are seeing anything from wet, slushy snow, wintry mix to rain.
