BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ)– Snow is possible for parts of Maryland on Monday, with more snow expected to come in Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Washington, and parts of Allegany counties for Monday morning.

They are set to expire Wednesday afternoon.

Anywhere from 1-2 inches of snow could fall in parts of western Maryland.

In central and southern Maryland, it should be mostly wet snowflakes and rain.

On Wednesday, heavier snow is expected.

Winter Storm Watch for Baltimore and Cecil County in MD until 4:00am Thursday. #WJZ #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) December 14, 2020

A winter storm watch has been issued for most of Maryland for Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

Maryland Weather: Snow Forecasted For Wednesday, Up To 6 Inches Possible In Baltimore

The NWS is warning parts of Maryland could see several inches of measurable snow on Wednesday.

So far, it looks like Baltimore and areas to the north could see 4 to 6 inches but stay with the WJZ Weather team for updates as we get closer to Wednesday.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.