BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were shot in the head in separate shootings in Baltimore Monday, city police said.
The first shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. in the city’s southern police district. Officers in the area heard the shots and found the victim, a 22-year-old man, in the 200 block of South Monroe Street.
The victim was reportedly shot in the 1900 block of Lemmon Street.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment; his condition is unknown, police said.
The second shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of Jamestown Court.
When officers got to the scene, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police said he was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. Due to the man’s injuries, homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information should call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.