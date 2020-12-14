WEATHER ALERTHeavy Snow Possible Wednesday. Here's The Latest Forecast
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Orioles, Baseball, Camden Yards, Local TV, mlb, Orioles, Sports, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It may be December, but the Baltimore Orioles are already looking ahead to baseball season with their 2021 promotional schedule.

The schedule, released Monday, includes a number of days aimed at young fans, including Kids’ Opening Day on April 11 and Kids Run the Bases after every home game on a Sunday.

There will also be bobblehead giveaway days on July 24 (Jim Palmer) and August 7 (Oriole Bird Mascot Hall of Fame).

Fans can also buy tickets through the 5-Game Flex Plan, which lets fans pick tickets to games that fit their schedules. Prices start at $99.

The team said it will also bring back the Birdland Summer Music Series, though a full schedule of performers has not been released.

For full details, click here.

