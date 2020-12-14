BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is now in Maryland, and five University of Maryland Medical System healthcare workers have already gotten it.

>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

The University of Maryland Medical System’s first shipment of the vaccine arrived Monday morning at the University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore.

The first UMMS employee to receive the vaccine was Shawn Hendricks, MSN, RN. She is the nursing director of medicine, cardiac services and the Tele-Sitter program at UMMC.

“I’ve seen enough death and dying. It’s already hit my family, and I don’t want it to hit my household,” she added, noting her mother spent two months recovering from COVID and her brother and brother-in-law were also diagnosed with the infection.

She currently oversees multiple units that care for COIVD patients, including the new Modular Care Unit. She’s worked at the hospital for over two decades.

She was vaccinated at 1 p.m., and said she was proud to be the first person vaccinated at UMMS and encouraged others to get vaccinated.

“I am a nurse on the frontlines of caring for COVID patients and I believe in the science behind the vaccine,” Hendricks said. “I want my family and I to be safe from getting COVID. Unless people start to get vaccinated, I think this pandemic will last longer, and get worse.”

“For many months, we have been looking forward to the day when vaccines would be available to protect our healthcare workers and very soon for the community at large,” said Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, President and CEO of UMMS. “As we begin vaccinations, and finally begin the process of ending this pandemic, I’m thankful to our UMMS and UM School of Medicine colleagues who have been working tirelessly to care for our community and lead in the development of innovative treatments and vaccines.”

UMMS received one tray of 975 vaccine doses and is allocating doses right now across the System, with more vaccines set to arrive later this week.

Four other UMMS frontline health care workers were also vaccinated- two physicians, a respiratory therapist and an environmental service worker. Meet them below:

Dr. Michael Winters, who works as a physician in UMMC’s Adult Emergency Department.

“I have cared for asymptomatic COVID patients that have had a positive result, those with mild to moderate symptoms that require supplemental oxygen and hospitalization, and critically ill COVID patients that have required resuscitation, intubation, and mechanical ventilation,” Dr. Winters said. “This represents a historical moment in our fight against COVID. As emergency providers, we have stood courageously on the frontlines and cared for COVID patients seeking help in our emergency departments. By being one of the first providers to be vaccinated I feel this will convey an important message to my emergency medicine colleagues on the importance of this moment. Moving forward with vaccinations signals that the light at the end of the tunnel is starting to grow brighter by the day.”

Dr. Sharon Henry, who has been a Shock Trauma physician for 23 years, and is now also caring for COVID patients.

“I’m proud to be among the first clinical frontline healthcare workers for UMMS to be vaccinated, and strongly believe that this means we are one step closer to returning to normalcy.”

Daisy Solares, RRT, who works as a respiratory therapist at the UMMC Downtown Campus, providing care for COVID patients.

“It means a great deal to me to be among the first clinical frontline healthcare professionals to be vaccinated for the Medical System in honor of my father,” said Solares, whose father Juan Gabriel Solares passed away this spring due to COVID. “I have been a strong advocate for staying safe throughout this pandemic since the beginning. When I went through all the emotions with losing my father and now going back into work, my feelings are even stronger. I hope the first wave of volunteers can help our community understand how important everyone’s safety is throughout this pandemic.”

William Thomas, a 25-year employee working in Environmental Services at the UMMC Midtown Campus

“It’s a blessing. I just wish all of us could take it right now.” Thomas also offered this advice for his colleagues: “We’re in a COVID environment; it’s best for all of us to take the vaccine as soon as we can. If anyone is scared about taking it, I say, it’s better to get the vaccine than to get COVID.”

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.