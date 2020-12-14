CLEVELAND (WJZ) — In 25 years of Ravens football, the team has never had fewer wins than the Cleveland Browns when the two met in December. That is, until now.
The Browns are 9-3 and possibly headed to the playoffs for the first time in 18 years. The Ravens, meanwhile, are 7-5 and desperate for another win.
By all accounts, the clash is a playoff game for the Ravens in that their season and post-season hopes are on the line; a loss to the Browns would deal a severe blow to the Ravens’ playoff hopes.
With a lot riding on a single game, the Ravens continue to fight to fix what has been a frustrating and disappointing season so far.
Still, the Ravens are favored to win despite having a lesser record and playing in Cleveland.
In the season-opener, the Ravens crushed Cleveland 38-6, and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is glad to recall that opening game as now a distant memory.
The Browns have an 11-32 record against the Ravens.
Browns re-launched in 1999.
In those 22 seasons CLE's had:
🐶10 head coaches
🐶10 GM's
🐶28 starting QB's
🐶15 last place finishes
🐶0 1st place finishes
🐶1 playoff season (2002)
🐶11-32 record vs Ravens
…& 1 huge opportunity to change their story.
Vs Ravens #MNF 🏈
— Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) December 14, 2020
Monday night’s matchup looks to be the most significant for both sides in their history as division rivals. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.