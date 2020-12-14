WEATHER ALERTHeavy Snow Possible Wednesday. Here's The Latest Forecast
By Mark Viviano
CLEVELAND (WJZ) — In 25 years of Ravens football, the team has never had fewer wins than the Cleveland Browns when the two met in December. That is, until now.

The Browns are 9-3 and possibly headed to the playoffs for the first time in 18 years. The Ravens, meanwhile, are 7-5 and desperate for another win.

By all accounts, the clash is a playoff game for the Ravens in that their season and post-season hopes are on the line; a loss to the Browns would deal a severe blow to the Ravens’ playoff hopes.

With a lot riding on a single game, the Ravens continue to fight to fix what has been a frustrating and disappointing season so far.

Still, the Ravens are favored to win despite having a lesser record and playing in Cleveland.

In the season-opener, the Ravens crushed Cleveland 38-6, and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is glad to recall that opening game as now a distant memory.

The Browns have an 11-32 record against the Ravens.

Monday night’s matchup looks to be the most significant for both sides in their history as division rivals. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

