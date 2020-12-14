WEATHER ALERTHeavy Snow Possible Wednesday. Here's The Latest Forecast
By CBS Baltimore Staff
CLEVELAND (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson put two touchdowns on the board in the first half against the Cleveland Browns Monday night as the Ravens fight to keep their playoff hopes alive, but his footwear was what was drawing fans’ attention online.

Jackson’s first touchdown came in the first quarter, tying things up with the Browns, who got off to an early lead on their opening drive.

In the second quarter, Jackson did it again, running the ball into the end zone again to give the Ravens a 21-14 lead.

It hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the quarterback, though; he slipped several times during the first half, leading fans to call for him to get some new cleats at halftime.

At least one Browns fan, boxer Shawn Porter, said he didn’t think Jackson should be allowed to change his footwear.

It’s not Jackson’s first time slipping and sliding on the field; last October, he had footing problems on wet turf in Seattle. Despite that, the Ravens beat the Seahawks 30-16.

