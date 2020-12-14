CLEVELAND (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson put two touchdowns on the board in the first half against the Cleveland Browns Monday night as the Ravens fight to keep their playoff hopes alive, but his footwear was what was drawing fans’ attention online.

Jackson’s first touchdown came in the first quarter, tying things up with the Browns, who got off to an early lead on their opening drive.

TOUCHDOWN RAVENS! Lamar Jackson responds to Cleveland's early TD, tying the score up 7-7.#Ravens pic.twitter.com/xdjgJad3vQ — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) December 15, 2020

In the second quarter, Jackson did it again, running the ball into the end zone again to give the Ravens a 21-14 lead.

Ravens are reverting to the 2019 playbook:

Lamar sees what he sees & does what he does…& he can make it up as he goes better than anyone. 🏈@WJZ — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) December 15, 2020

Lamar just decided to take the game over like he's on a basketball court. #Ravens lead 21-14 @wjz — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) December 15, 2020

No need for #8 to throw more than 10 passes per gm when he can work 2019 MVP record-breaking run magic in a critical division game that will all but clinch a playoff spot. Free Lamar: let the man run & throw on the run when he wants. No playbook needed.

BAL 28, CLE 14 3Q 🏈@WJZ — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) December 15, 2020

It hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the quarterback, though; he slipped several times during the first half, leading fans to call for him to get some new cleats at halftime.

Lamar Jackson and the ravens with their second half cleats #BALvsCLE pic.twitter.com/h4nnTnN78i — Adam Fair (@PhillyProducer) December 15, 2020

Glad @Lj_era8 got his long cleats on at half, looked like an Olympic figure skater for a while ⛷🎿 — JiMMY (@JONdaFISHERMAN) December 15, 2020

Equipment manager better have 5 different pairs of cleats for Lamar to feel out at halftime #Ravens @wjz — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) December 15, 2020

Some Ravens complained about the condition of the field in Pittsburgh.

Seems a problem in Cleveland, too.

Coincidence or AFC North shenanigans? 🏈@WJZ pic.twitter.com/BmdGKLW9qh — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) December 15, 2020

At least one Browns fan, boxer Shawn Porter, said he didn’t think Jackson should be allowed to change his footwear.

This game is starting to go the way I hoped it wouldn’t…. and I wanna go on the record for saying you shouldn’t be able to change your cleats mid game @Lj_era8 😂 #Browns — ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) December 15, 2020

It’s not Jackson’s first time slipping and sliding on the field; last October, he had footing problems on wet turf in Seattle. Despite that, the Ravens beat the Seahawks 30-16.