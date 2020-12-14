BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A security guard at the Popeyes on Pulaski Highway in Baltimore was injured during an argument where a person spit in his face, then came back and shot at the restaurant, injuring the security guard Sunday night, police said.
Medical personnel said the guard’s injuries came from flying debris from the window shattering, not a gunshot wound.
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Pulaski Highway at 9:15 p.m. where they found the security guard, a 35-year-old man, suffering from a graze wound due to gunfire.
Police learned the victim and the suspect got into an argument and the suspect spit in the victim’s face before leaving the Popeyes.
Moments later, police said the suspect returned in a car circling the parking lot and discharged a firearm into the Popeyes. The security guard was injured and the business’ window was shattered.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Southeast District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2422.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.
