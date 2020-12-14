WEATHER ALERTHeavy Snow Possible Wednesday. Here's The Latest Forecast
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Capital Gazette, Capital Gazette shooting, Carnegie Medal, Local TV, Talkers, Wendi Winters

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — One of the victims of the deadly 2018 Capital Gazette shooting will posthumously earn an award for her heroism.

Wendi Winters is one of the 17 latest recipients of the Carnegie Medal, the highest honor for civilian heroism.

A news release announcing her award credited Winters with charging at the gunman, Jarrod Ramos, with recycling and garbage bins, telling him to stop.

Winters is at least the third Marylander to be awarded the medal this year. In September, Pierre Gibbons, who ran into his southeast Baltimore neighbor’s burning home to rescue her, was awarded the medal, and in March, a Lutherville man got the award for saving a drowning seven-year-old in the Atlantic Ocean off the New Jersey coast.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Gerald Fischman, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Rob Hiaasen were also killed in the shooting.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply