ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — One of the victims of the deadly 2018 Capital Gazette shooting will posthumously earn an award for her heroism.
Wendi Winters is one of the 17 latest recipients of the Carnegie Medal, the highest honor for civilian heroism.
A news release announcing her award credited Winters with charging at the gunman, Jarrod Ramos, with recycling and garbage bins, telling him to stop.
Winters is at least the third Marylander to be awarded the medal this year. In September, Pierre Gibbons, who ran into his southeast Baltimore neighbor’s burning home to rescue her, was awarded the medal, and in March, a Lutherville man got the award for saving a drowning seven-year-old in the Atlantic Ocean off the New Jersey coast.
Gerald Fischman, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Rob Hiaasen were also killed in the shooting.