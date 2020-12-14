Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde Set To Launch Next Step Of Team RebuildAs the Baltimore Orioles draw closer to beginning the third year of their massive rebuilding project, manager Brandon Hyde is preparing to start spring training on time, play a full 162-game season and get the most of out of a team that will again rely heavily on youth.

Ravens, 7-5, Hope To Take Down Browns, Keep Playoff Hopes AliveIn 25 years of Ravens football, the team has never had fewer wins than the Cleveland Browns when the two met in December. That is, until now.

Washington Leads NFC East After Gritty 23-15 Win Over 49ersRookies Chase Young and Kamren Curl scored defensive touchdowns and Washington grabbed sole possession of first place in the NFC East after a gritty 23-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Browns Minus CB Denzel Ward Against Ravens, TE Austin Hooper QuestionableThe Cleveland Browns won't have top cornerback Denzel Ward for their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night as he continues to be slowed by a calf strain.