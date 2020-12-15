Comments
WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was injured in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called shortly before 1:30 p.m. to the unit block of Armitage Court for a medical call.
When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.
She was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding this shooting and determined that the shooting did not occur on Armitage Court.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 410-307-2020.