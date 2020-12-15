BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will address city residents at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on the snow plan as the city prepares for its first major snowfall of the season.

Latest weather forecasting models show the city could get anywhere from one to three inches Tuesday with areas north and west getting up to foot.

The city’s snow removal program includes 3200 essential personnel, 294 pieces of equipment and over 300 pieces of contracting equipment ready for snow.

“I want to be very clear, it’s not just our team, who is already prepared and ready that needs to prepare, we also need the residents of Baltimore to plan ahead and be ready for snow,” he said.

He called for residents’ “full cooperation” to clear snow from City streets, asking everyone to be a good neighbor.

“Shovel your sidewalks, shovel your neighbor’s sidewalks, especially those who are seniors, who know might have conditions that prevent them from doing that,” Scott said.

Be careful on the roads

Baltimore’s Department of Transportation director Steve Sharkey said their snow team is ready for the upcoming storm, with much of their snow operations going virtual this year.

They will pre-treat salt city gateways with salt brine throughout the day.

Baltimore city officials say there are 7500 tons of salt in this building. Each truck holds 1000 gallons of salt brine. @wjz pic.twitter.com/8euPIG9xPf — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) December 15, 2020

“We are fully prepared for whatever Mother Nature brings,” he said.

He encouraged everyone to drive with caution, if you have to drive at all.

Roads will start looking like this and officials say they will lay salt brine and will plow if needed. Salt brine doesn’t work once temp drops below certain level so crews are keeping an eye on what the roads need @wjz pic.twitter.com/cxdsZMQf3S — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) December 15, 2020

Watch out for pipe and water issues

Matt Karbach, acting director of the Department of Public Works, urged residents to be prepared for the winter weather, which could cause pipe and water issues.

“When winters are exceptionally cold, water mains break and water services can freeze,” he said.

He laid out some tips for Baltimore residents:

Always have bottled water on hand, at least one gallon per person per day.

Keep your water service lines from freezing by keeping a thin stream of water running from a faucet on the lowest level of your home- no wider than pencil lead, he said.

Make sure outside hoses are connected, and that water to outside faucets are turned off for the winter months.

Periodically check your sump pumps, as frozen sump pumps and frozen lines can lead to basement flooding.

Mayor Scott also announced that curbside recycling pickup in Baltimore City will resume on January 19, 2021.