FEDERALSBURG, MD. (WJZ) — A Caroline County woman is charged with intentionally setting fire to her house to pocket the insurance money, Maryland State Fire Marshal officials said Tuesday.
The fire, which happened in the early hours of June 15, was reported to 911 by someone passing the house. The fire completely destroyed the house, causing an estimated $215,000 in damages.
The owner, 45-year-old Caitlin Hudson, was quickly identified as a suspect, police said.
They learned she intended to make a fraudulent insurance claim after the fire, and may have been living in Delaware when the fire occurred.
A Caroline County Grand Jury has indicted her on five charges, including Arson First Degree, Malicious Burning First Degree, Malicious Burning with the Intent to Defraud, False Statements to Insurance and Reckless Endangerment.
Hudson was located on December 14 in Selbyville, Delaware. She was extradited to Maryland to Caroline County Detention in Denton, where she is being held.
If she is convicted, she faces up to 60 years in prison and/or $75,000 in fines.