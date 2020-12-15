BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city will resume its recycling curbside pickup on January 19, 2021.
Mayor Brandon Scott made the announced during a presser Tuesday where he addressed the city’s snow plan ahead of the season’s first forecasted winter storm.
The city halted curbside collection in the summer due to a major backlog in trash pickup as a result of an increase in cases of COVID-19 among DPW workers.
‘We’ve Reached Our Breaking Point’: DPW Suspends Curbside Recycling In Baltimore To Address Coronavirus-Related Trash Backlog
Instead, the city urged residents to take their recycling to several collection centers around the city.
“As the pandemic progressed, and more and more people began staying at home, we saw an increase in trash tonnage of over 20 percent,” Garbark said on Aug. 27. “To assist in handling these in this increased volume, we began seeking contract support in April and obtained emergency approval to move forward with contracts without the need to competitively bid.”
Acting Director Garbark says the city has collected ~100 tons of recycling/week since suspending curbside collection, compared to ~100 tons/day during regular operations.
