ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Over 5,000 Marylanders have died from the coronavirus and hospitalizations break another pandemic-record Tuesday morning.

>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

The state added 2,401 coronavirus cases, bringing the total case count throughout the pandemic to 239,362. Sixty-one more Marylanders died from the virus in the last 24 hours, the highest daily death count since May.

Gov. Larry Hogan responded to the grim milestone on Tuesday.

It is my sad duty to report that 5,000 Marylanders have now lost their lives to COVID-19. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/OjmPfQuAUy — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) December 15, 2020

Hospitalizations break records for the fifth time in a week, continuing to be the highest since the pandemic began with 1,799 Marylanders hospitalized- adding 57 in the last 24 hours.

Of those hospitalized, 411 are in ICU beds and 1,388 are in acute care.

The statewide positivity rate went up by .07% and is now at 7.53%. The state administered 33,186 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county, race and age/gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County County Cases Deaths Allegany 4,737 (122) Anne Arundel 20,548 (305) 13* Baltimore City 28,407 (609) 21* Baltimore County 34,407 (800) 28* Calvert 1,916 (41) 1* Caroline 1,182 (10) Carroll 4,260 (149) 4* Cecil 2,923 (57) 2* Charles 5,234 (113) 1* Dorchester 1,177 (17) Frederick 8,966 (155) 8* Garrett 1,169 (23) Harford 7,357 (118) 4* Howard 9,783 (160) 6* Kent 583 (23) 2* Montgomery 40,062 (990) 44* Prince George’s 48,232 (972) 27* Queen Anne’s 1,368 (26) 1* St. Mary’s 2,765 (76) Somerset 1,488 (13) Talbot 972 (7) Washington 6,088 (98) Wicomico 3,990 (69) Worcester 1,748 (39) 1* Data not available (47) 4*