'Y'all Trippin' | Lamar Jackson Denies Rumor He Was Using Bathroom During Ravens-Browns GameWhen Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson disappeared late in Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns, fans began speculating what led him to leave the field. It was cramps, not having to use the bathroom.

Lamar Jackson, Gus Edwards Score 2 TDs Each As Ravens Soar Over Browns 47-42Quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Gus Edwards each ran two touchdowns into the end zone as the Ravens soared over the Cleveland Browns 47-42.

Cleatgate! Ravens Fans Demand New Cleats For QB Lamar Jackson After He Slips Multiple TimesBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson put two touchdowns on the board in the first half against the Cleveland Browns Monday night as the Ravens fight to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Orioles' 2021 Promotional Schedule Released; New 5-Game Flex Plan AnnouncedIt may be December, but the Baltimore Orioles are already looking ahead to baseball season with their 2021 promotional schedule.