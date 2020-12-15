WEATHER ALERTHeavy Snow Possible Wednesday. Here's The Latest Forecast
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan, Health, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will address Marylanders Tuesday at 4 p.m. on the latest about the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Hogan is expected to give an update on vaccine distribution and planning.

Some of the first Maryland healthcare workers received the coronavirus vaccine Monday after it was approved for use by the FDA over the weekend.

Watch the presser live on WJZ-TV and WJZ.com. 

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

 

