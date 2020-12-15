Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will address Marylanders Tuesday at 4 p.m. on the latest about the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
Hogan is expected to give an update on vaccine distribution and planning.
Some of the first Maryland healthcare workers received the coronavirus vaccine Monday after it was approved for use by the FDA over the weekend.
