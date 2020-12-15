ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland National Guard will be reactivated to assist with the state’s distribution and planning of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“To assist in the efficient distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, today I am reactivating the Maryland National Guard,” Gov. Hogan said during a press conference Tuesday.
The governor said the Maryland National Guard will support mobile vaccination clinics and augmenting rapid response teams.
“During this initial distribution phase, the guard will be providing logistical support,” Gov. Hogan said. “Special field teams will be deployed to assist our state health officials with vaccination planning and operations, as well as providing logistical support to points of distribution across the state.”
Gov. Hogan said, as more vaccines become available, the Maryland National Guard will provide additional coordination and logistical support.
“We’re very fortunate to have these elite citizen-soldiers and airmen to call on,” the governor said. “And once again, we’re going to be utilizing them as we launch what will be the largest and most important vaccination campaign in the history of our state and our nation.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.