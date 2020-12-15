ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — You will soon be able to see how many people have been vaccinated and where they were vaccinated in Maryland.
The state will launch a new vaccine dashboard on the Department of Health’s website in the coming weeks.
“We know that information is important for our public, for the people that we serve, and so we want to be transparent,” said Acting Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The dashboard will show how many vaccines have been administered by county, age, race and other demographic information.
Gov. Larry Hogan gave Marylanders an update on the coronavirus vaccine distribution plan Tuesday, saying all Maryland hospitals and nursing homes will receive first doses in the next two weeks.
RELATED:
- COVID-19 Latest: Maryland National Guard To Assist With Vaccination Efforts Across State
- All Maryland Hospitals, Nursing Homes To Get Doses Of COVID Vaccines In Next Two Weeks
- What’s In The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine?
- Should You Get The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine If You Have Severe Allergies?
- Maryland Completes Utilization Of 500K Korean LabGenomics Tests, Gov. Hogan Says
As he said last week, the state’s first focus is frontline healthcare workers, long-term care residents and staff and first responders. This group is considered priority group 1A.
CVS and Walgreens are scheduling clinics at each nursing home to begin vaccinations as soon as possible.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.