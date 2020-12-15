EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for doorbell camera video that might help them learn more about a deadly shooting in Edgewood Tuesday morning.
Deputies were called to the 1400 block of Hanson Road around 6:07 a.m. for a report a person found with a gunshot wound.
When they arrived they found a man dead at the scene. He was later identified as 22-year-old Denzel Shabazz Jones of Middle River.
The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.
Detectives responded to the area to collect evidence. They are asking anyone who may have been in the area or that has security or doorbell footage in the area to look at their footage and report any suspicious activity in the area.
Hanson Road in Edgewood was closed between Court Square Drive and Woodbridge Center Way for police activity, but has since reopened.
The investigation is ongoing. There are no further details being released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Ross at 443-567-7091. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through the methods listed below. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.00.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!