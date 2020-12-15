Comments
EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Edgewood Tuesday morning.
Detectives say a man died in the 1400 block of Hanson Road.
Hanson Road in Edgewood is closed between Court Square Drive and Woodbridge Center Way for police activity.
