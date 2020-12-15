WEATHER ALERTHeavy Snow Possible Wednesday. Here's The Latest Forecast
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Crime, Edgewood, Harford County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, Shooting

EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Edgewood Tuesday morning.

Detectives say a man died in the 1400 block of Hanson Road.

Hanson Road in Edgewood is closed between Court Square Drive and Woodbridge Center Way for police activity.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply