DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for two suspects in a burglary of a Royal Farms in Dundalk.
According to police, the suspects are seen on surveillance camera entering a Royal Farms in the 8200 block of Eastern Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 30.
Detectives say they allegedly burglarized the convivence store and now need your help identifying them before they strike again.
If you recognize these suspects or have any additional information, you are asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.
A reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and charges in this case is being offered by Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland.