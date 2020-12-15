WEATHER ALERTHeavy Snow Possible Wednesday. Here's The Latest Forecast
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    03:31 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens, Browns, cleveland browns, Football, Lamar Jackson, Local TV, NFL, Ravens, Sports, Talkers

CLEVELAND (WJZ) — When Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson disappeared late in Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns, fans began speculating what led him to leave the field.

It was ultimately cramps that sent him to the locker room, he said.

“I started cramping on the field,” Jackson said. “The two passes I threw, right before those passes to Willie and Mark, the overthrows, I was cramping (in) my throwing arm.”

Jackson said his legs then started cramping. He left the field and went to the locker room for treatment and stretching.

RELATED COVERAGE:

In the fourth quarter, he returned after backup quarterback Trace McSorley got hurt and it appeared the team would be left without a quarterback.

He denied one theory: that he had to go to the bathroom.

“I was cramping,” he repeated following a reporter’s question about the bathroom rumor. “I wasn’t pulling a Paul Pierce.”

The Ravens went on to beat the Browns 47-42.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply