COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Have you noticed more holiday displays as you’re out driving around?

Some retailers are saying they’ve seen a high demand for decorations as people look for ways to spread cheer.

“Even though this year has been rocky, up, down, left and right, it’s a way to show that expression,” one holiday shopper told WJZ. “Just love, family and hopefulness.”

“This is the way we get to celebrate,” another shopper said. “To show our neighbors and friends that we’re still in the spirit.”

Many shops are reporting a high demand for decorations.

“This year people have decorated more, and they’ve decorated earlier,” John Hessler, of Valley View Farms, said.

At Valley View Farms in Cockeysville, they saw the holiday rush come early.

“They know they’re staying at home now, they’re not going out as much, I think they’re just doing more at home and they want to decorate and enjoy it,” Hessler said.

One of the most sought after items is lights, helping bring some light to a somewhat dark year.