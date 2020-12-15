BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured during a shooting in west Baltimore on Tuesday evening.
An officer was on patrol around 6 p.m. in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and West North Avenue when he heard several gunshots.
The officer responded to Stockton at Cumberland Street where he found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and thigh.
The officer immediately applied a chest seal to the victim’s chest and a tourniquet to the victim’s leg until medics arrived at the scene.
Once medics arrived, they took the victim to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.