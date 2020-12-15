WEATHER ALERTWinter Storm Watches, Warnings Issued; Parts Of Maryland Could See Up To 12 Inches Of Snow
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMPlay On: Celebrating The Power of Music to Make a Change
    9:00 PMNCIS
    10:00 PMFBI
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured during a shooting in west Baltimore on Tuesday evening.

An officer was on patrol around 6 p.m. in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and West North Avenue when he heard several gunshots.

The officer responded to Stockton at Cumberland Street where he found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and thigh.

The officer immediately applied a chest seal to the victim’s chest and a tourniquet to the victim’s leg until medics arrived at the scene.

Once medics arrived, they took the victim to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply