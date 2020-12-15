ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday the state has completed its utilization of 500,000 LabGenomics COVID-19 test kits acquired from South Korea.
LabGenomics announced earlier that it has entered into a separate agreement with CIAN Diagnostics, a clinical laboratory in Frederick, for the purchase of one million additional COVID-19 tests.
“These LabGenomics tests and these two companies will continue to save lives and make a real difference on the front lines here in our state,” Gov. Hogan said. “We want to again thank the Republic of Korea and this great company, LabGenomics, for coming to our aid when we desperately needed it back in the dark days of this crisis.”
The state utilized the LabGenomics tests at three separate labs: the State Public Health Laboratory, the University of Maryland, Baltimore and CIAN Diagnostics.
These tests were primarily utilized at the state’s community-based testing sites, as well as nursing homes, other congregate care settings, hotspots and outbreaks, officials said.
Maryland has now conducted nearly 5.1 million COVID-19 tests and continues to expand testing capacity during the COVID-19 surge.
Maryland has now conducted nearly 5.1 million COVID-19 tests and continues to expand testing capacity during the COVID-19 surge.