BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Much of Maryland will be under winter storm warnings and winter storm watches beginning Wednesday morning as heavy snow makes its way across the region.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday into Thursday morning for the following counties:

Allegany

Baltimore

Carroll

Garrett

Washington

Meanwhile, a winter storm watch has been issued for the following counties starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday into Thursday morning:

Baltimore City

Cecil

Harford

Howard

Montgomery

The Nor’easter will also bring wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour, leading to some blowing snow.

How Much Snow Will Fall?

North and west of Baltimore, 6-12 inches or more of snow could fall. Those parts of the state will likely see more snow and less mixed precipitation.

Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and areas along Interstate 95 are in the 4-6 inch range, with lower amounts for the lower Eastern Shore. I-95 will likely serve as a dividing line between heavier and lower snowfall amounts.

Those numbers are not set in stone, though; a shift in the system by a few miles could lead to changes in snow totals. It will all depend on how much warm air moves in and how much of the precipitation falls as rain.

The storm will likely lead to more snow than all of winter 2019-2020; officially, Baltimore saw less than two inches of snow all last winter!

When Will The Snow Fall?

Starting Wednesday morning, flakes could begin to fly, with heavier snow moving in later in the day.

In Baltimore, expect the flakes to begin flying around 2 p.m., with the heaviest amounts falling between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday.

The snow will wrap up by early Thursday morning.

Baltimore City officials are set to give an update on the city’s snow preparations Tuesday afternoon.

Some light snow flurries fell north and west of Baltimore on Monday. That precipitation has since moved out of the area.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.