By CBS Baltimore Staff
ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County is the latest jurisdiction in Maryland to issue new COVID-19 restrictions on dining and retail.

As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15, restaurants are limited to outdoor dining, carry out, delivery and drive-thru services.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Indoor dining is banned and outdoor dining is prohibited between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Indoor sports gatherings are limited to a max of 10 people.

There are also new capacity limits for stores and religious institutions.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

