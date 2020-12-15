BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore police officer shot at a suspect after the man allegedly struck his patrol car near Penn and North Avenues Tuesday, officials say.
Police believe the suspect was in a stolen car and was trying to flee the area when the officer attempted to stop him.
In their attempts to stop him, the driver of the car rammed into the passenger side of the police vehicle in an attempt to flee.
The officer then fired shots from the police car, to stop the driver and arrest him, but the driver took off westbound on North Avenue and is still at large.
None of the officers are injured at this time, police said.
Commission Harrison says a suspected stolen Toyota Camry rammed a police car. He says an officer fired shots from the police car, but that driver took off westbound on North Avenue and is still at large. pic.twitter.com/MZ6SzmgnmN
— Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) December 15, 2020
Commissioner Harrison said anyone with information should call police.