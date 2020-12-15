WEATHER ALERTHeavy Snow Possible Wednesday. Here's The Latest Forecast
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore police officer shot at a suspect after the man allegedly struck his patrol car near Penn and North Avenues Tuesday, officials say.

Police believe the suspect was in a stolen car and was trying to flee the area when the officer attempted to stop him.

In their attempts to stop him, the driver of the car rammed into the passenger side of the police vehicle in an attempt to flee.

The officer then fired shots from the police car, to stop the driver and arrest him, but the driver took off westbound on North Avenue and is still at large.

None of the officers are injured at this time, police said.

Commissioner Harrison said anyone with information should call police.

