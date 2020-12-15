BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell is among eight finalists for the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the NFL announced Tuesday.
The award is presented every year to the NFL player who best demonstrates qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.
Campbell is a finalist for the third consecutive season.
He joins Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, Indianapolis Colts defensive end Justin Houston and New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater as finalists in the AFC. Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk were named finalists for the NFC.
A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community selected the eight finalists from the 32 nominees. The panel is made up of Warrick Dunn, Curtis Martin, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler.
“You try to think about the man who is representing the organization, their teammates and also what they are doing on the football field – the impact they are having,” said Dunn “You want guys who display leadership, who go above and beyond, who think about their teammates before they think about themselves. It is always hard to narrow down the list of individuals for this award.”
The award was created in 2014 to honor the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney, Sr.
The winner of the NFL Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of the current NFL players. Each teams players will submit a consensus vote for of their choice to win. A team cannot vote for its own player.