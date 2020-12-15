BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the moment from Monday night’s game that people can’t stop talking about, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson running off the field toward the locker room.
He said he started cramping in his throwing arm, then his legs started cramping, and he went into the locker room for treatment and stretching.
‘Y’all Trippin’ | Lamar Jackson Denies Rumor He Was Using Bathroom During Ravens-Browns Game
But that explanation didn’t stop the rumor mill. Fans on Twitter were speculating he left the game to go use the bathroom.
Now, one company is getting in on the joke. The bidet company “Tushy” is offering Jackson and his teammate’s free bidets.
The CEO of the company sent a letter to Jackson. He suggests the bidets can be installed to help deal with future “emergencies.”
The Ravens went onto defeat the Cleveland Browns 47-42.