(WJZ)- The Ravens thrilling 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night saw backup quarterback Trace McSorely go down with a knee injury late in the fourth quarter. McSorley had to be helped off the field by trainers and there was some concern that the injury would be serious enough to keep him out the rest of the year. According to a report from Jamison Hensley from ESPN, there’s some good news on that front.

Henley says that McSorley is believed to have suffered a sprained knee and he will undergo an MRI Tuesday to detail the extent of the injury. That MRI will likely determine whether or not the team has to activate practice squad quarterback Tyler Huntley for this weekend’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as McSorley’s injury this week follows Robert Griffin III’s on December 3 in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

McSorley has been serving as Jackson’s backup since RGIII suffered the hamstring injury. Now, depending on the severity of the sprain, it could be the undrafted rookie Huntley who has to take over those duties.