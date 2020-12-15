ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland health officials addressed common questions about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday as the first doses were given to healthcare workers in the state.
One question people have had is whether people with allergies should be worried about getting the Pfizer vaccine.
According to Maryland Acting Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan, “the CDC is recommending that only people who have an anaphylaxis reaction to components of the Pfizer vaccine should not get it.”
Dr. Chan said people who may have severe allergies may still be able to get the Pfizer vaccine, but they should discuss it with their healthcare provider first.
“[They should] weigh the risks and benefits of getting it before they take it and there should be an observation period,” she said.
“For the most part, most people should be able to receive the vaccine without any risk of a severe reaction,” Dr. Chan added.
