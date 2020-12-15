TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland is bracing for a winter storm that could bring several inches of snow to some areas starting Wednesday.

State and local leaders said they want residents to be prepared.

“Snow is coming. This could be the first major storm of the season,” Gov. Larry Hogan said.

In Baltimore County, highways are treated, shoppers are stocking up on supplies and over 420 salt trucks are on standby.

“Our teams will be out there before the storm starts, pretreating [the roads] getting ready for snowfall,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said.

Ahead of the storm, highway officials sent a stern warning to Marylanders, warning drivers to stay safe and off the roads.

“Please stay indoors if you don’t have to be on the road, let our crews do the work for you,” Shantee Felix, of the State Highway Administration, said.

With a few hours to prepare before snowfall is expected, shoppers say they’re ready for whatever the storm may bring.

“Just hunker down and enjoy a day at the house,” one resident said.

Officials are asking for people’s patience when it comes to getting the roads cleared.