ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Naval Academy confirmed Tuesday that a midshipman died Monday night while on leave away from the Naval Academy.
The cause of death is being investigated, officials said.
According to officials, the Brigade of Midshipman, faculty, staff and coaches were notified of the midshipman’s death Tuesday afternoon.
The identity of the midshipman is being withheld for 24 hours after next of kin notification, officials said.
The U.S. Naval Academy issued the following statement:
“The Naval Academy is supporting the midshipman’s family, friends, and loved ones during this time of grief. Counseling services and support are available to midshipmen, faculty, staff and coaches through chains of command, our chaplains, and the Midshipmen Development Center.”
No further information is available at this time.