WEATHER ALERTHeavy Snow Possible Wednesday. Here's The Latest Forecast
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Weather, Brandon Scott, Local TV, Snow, Snow Plan, Talkers, weather plan

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will address city residents at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on the snow plan as the city prepares for its first major snowfall of the season.

Latest weather forecasting models show the city could get anywhere from one to three inches Tuesday with areas north and west getting up to foot.

You can watch the press conference on WJZ.com. 

