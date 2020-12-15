Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 15: Jalen Hurts A Legit QB1 Option?The Eagles rookie put up a strong game on Sunday despite facing the league's best defense. Can he repeat those performances down the stretch?

Report: Ravens' Trace McSorley Avoided Serious Injury, Suffered Sprained Knee Monday NightThe Ravens backup quarterback went down after trying to make a cut late in Monday night's game. It appears the knee injury he suffered wasn't as seriously as initially feared.

'Y'all Trippin' | Lamar Jackson Denies Rumor He Was Using Bathroom During Ravens-Browns GameWhen Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson disappeared late in Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns, fans began speculating what led him to leave the field. It was cramps, not having to use the bathroom.

CBS Sports, Nickelodeon Set To Air Special Kid-Focused Broadcast Of NFL Wild Card Game January 10In addition to its regular broadcast on CBS, the CBS Sports crew is partnering with Nick to put on a kid-friendly version of the broadcast with interactive elements, a halftime sneak peek at a new show and more.