BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will address city residents at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on the snow plan as the city prepares for its first major snowfall of the season.
Latest weather forecasting models show the city could get anywhere from one to three inches Tuesday with areas north and west getting up to foot.
You can watch the press conference on WJZ.com.
Today at 12:30 PM, I will be joined by the directors of @BmoreCityDOT, @BaltimoreDPW, @BaltimoreDGS, and @BaltimoreOEM to give an update on Baltimore City’s Snow Preparedness for the seasons’ first forecasted snowstorm ❄️
Tune in on Facebook @ChartmTvBaltimore and @MayorBMScott pic.twitter.com/b9yvMhyH1U
— Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) December 15, 2020