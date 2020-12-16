BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 13-year-old boy was charged in the murder of a 40-year-old man in Baltimore earlier this month.
Baltimore police officers were dispatched to investigate a Shot Spotter alert in the 1800 block of Cole Street on Dec. 11 around 5 p.m. There, they found Chad Michael Jordan of Jefferson, PA wounded. He was pronounced dead on scene.
They also found another 26-year-old man wounded in the 1800 block of Eagle Street.
During their investigation, detectives learned the victims were in the area to purchase illegal drugs. The teen attempted to rob the victims at gunpoint. During the robbery, he allegedly shot both men.
Homicide investigators identified the 13-yearold suspect and arrested him for murder on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
