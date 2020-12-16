WEATHER ALERTWhat To Expect After Snow Moves Out
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, coronavirus vaccine, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers, Upper Chesapeake

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Forty University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health frontline healthcare workers received COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines on Wednesday as the organization begins the process of vaccinating its team members.

UM UCH received its first shipment of vaccine and is in the process of allocating doses across both UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center and UM Harford Memorial Hospital, with additional vaccine delivery expected later this week or next week.

Two of the first UM UCH team members to receive the vaccine were Faheem Younus, MD, infectious disease specialist, and John Haacke, RN, critical care nurse at UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and distributed it to its System hospital.

CBS Baltimore Staff

