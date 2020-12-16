BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Christmas is almost here, but it isn’t too late to get the perfect gift for the Orioles fan in your life.

‘Tis the season to spread some holiday cheer to Baltimore baseball fans, brought to you by the Orioles.

“Our gift guide is giving fans the opportunity to start looking at packages that are available to reserve tickets early,” Jennifer Grondahl, of the Orioles, said.

Packages include kids memberships, Spring Training access and Opening Day tickets.

“You can even reserve Opening Day [tickets], and that’s a holiday in Baltimore,” Grondahl said.

Opening Day is scheduled for April 8.

“More than anything, our fans I think are looking forward to returning to Oriole Park at Camden Yards and having that baseball experience,” Grondahl said.

Grondahl said, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, she is optimistic the Orioles will be able to host fans this season.

She said the team will ensure safety is its top priority.

“We will make preparations though to keep our fans safe,” Grondahl said.

Another gift is the 12 Days of Holiday Sweepstakes, featuring meet and greets with players and autographed memorabilia.

“There’s no cost to enter, just go online and you can enter for your chance to win,” Grondahl said.

For some fans, it might not be a Merry Christmas without the Oriole Bird, who happens to be available virtually.

“You can book the Oriole Bird to visit your party,” Grondahl said.

Appearances are going for just over $100, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Salvation Army.

“Who doesn’t want to have the Oriole Bird at their holiday party, and especially for charity,” Grondahl said.