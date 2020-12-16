Comments
TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — As winter weather storms are moving through the region, the COVID-19 testing site at Timonium Fairgrounds will be canceled for Thursday.
Baltimore County’s COVID-19 testing will resume on December 18.
Any appointments scheduled for Thursday will be moved to Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
