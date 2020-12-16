WEATHER ALERTWinter Storm Warnings, Advisories Issued; Parts Of Maryland Could See Up To 12 Inches Of Snow
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 2,405 coronavirus cases overnight and 64 more people have died as of Wednesday morning.

It’s the highest amount of deaths since May 8.

Hospitalizations are down, with 1,762 Marylanders now hospitalized. Of those, ICU beds are also down to 399 with 1,363 in acute care.

The statewide positivity rate is also down 0.04%, now at 7.49%

There have now been 241,767 total coronavirus cases and 5,103 deaths since the pandemic began.

The state has administered 37,014 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county, race and age/gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 4,848 (126)
Anne Arundel 20,730 (306) 13*
Baltimore City 28,586 (613) 22*
Baltimore County 34,702 (812) 29*
Calvert 1,924 (42) 1*
Caroline 1,187 (10)
Carroll 4,310 (149) 4*
Cecil 2,948 (61) 2*
Charles 5,289 (114) 1*
Dorchester 1,182 (17)
Frederick 9,081 (157) 8*
Garrett 1,227 (28)
Harford 7,442 (122) 4*
Howard 9,855 (160) 6*
Kent 589 (24) 2*
Montgomery 40,500 (995) 44*
Prince George’s 48,718 (980) 27*
Queen Anne’s 1,378 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 2,789 (77)
Somerset 1,504 (14)
Talbot 975 (7)
Washington 6,213 (103)
Wicomico 4,018 (69)
Worcester 1,772 (41) 1*
Data not available (50) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 10,624 (1)
10-19 21,751 (4)
20-29 45,341 (27) 1*
30-39 42,859 (57) 6*
40-49 37,627 (155) 4*
50-59 35,968 (393) 22*
60-69 23,949 (800) 17*
70-79 13,849 (1,282) 29*
80+ 9,799 (2,382) 88*
Data not available (2)
Female 127,189 (2,492) 81*
Male 114,578 (2,611) 86*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 71,159 (1,916) 61*
Asian (NH) 4,908 (174) 6*
White (NH) 75,985 (2,374) 82*
Hispanic 43,618 (521) 14*
Other (NH) 11,080 (55)
Data not available 35,017 (63) 4*

 

