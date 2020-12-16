Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 2,405 coronavirus cases overnight and 64 more people have died as of Wednesday morning.
It’s the highest amount of deaths since May 8.
Hospitalizations are down, with 1,762 Marylanders now hospitalized. Of those, ICU beds are also down to 399 with 1,363 in acute care.
The statewide positivity rate is also down 0.04%, now at 7.49%
There have now been 241,767 total coronavirus cases and 5,103 deaths since the pandemic began.
The state has administered 37,014 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county, race and age/gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|4,848
|(126)
|Anne Arundel
|20,730
|(306)
|13*
|Baltimore City
|28,586
|(613)
|22*
|Baltimore County
|34,702
|(812)
|29*
|Calvert
|1,924
|(42)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,187
|(10)
|Carroll
|4,310
|(149)
|4*
|Cecil
|2,948
|(61)
|2*
|Charles
|5,289
|(114)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,182
|(17)
|Frederick
|9,081
|(157)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,227
|(28)
|Harford
|7,442
|(122)
|4*
|Howard
|9,855
|(160)
|6*
|Kent
|589
|(24)
|2*
|Montgomery
|40,500
|(995)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|48,718
|(980)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,378
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|2,789
|(77)
|Somerset
|1,504
|(14)
|Talbot
|975
|(7)
|Washington
|6,213
|(103)
|Wicomico
|4,018
|(69)
|Worcester
|1,772
|(41)
|1*
|Data not available
|(50)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|10,624
|(1)
|10-19
|21,751
|(4)
|20-29
|45,341
|(27)
|1*
|30-39
|42,859
|(57)
|6*
|40-49
|37,627
|(155)
|4*
|50-59
|35,968
|(393)
|22*
|60-69
|23,949
|(800)
|17*
|70-79
|13,849
|(1,282)
|29*
|80+
|9,799
|(2,382)
|88*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|127,189
|(2,492)
|81*
|Male
|114,578
|(2,611)
|86*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|71,159
|(1,916)
|61*
|Asian (NH)
|4,908
|(174)
|6*
|White (NH)
|75,985
|(2,374)
|82*
|Hispanic
|43,618
|(521)
|14*
|Other (NH)
|11,080
|(55)
|Data not available
|35,017
|(63)
|4*