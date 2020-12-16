WEATHER ALERTWinter Storm Warnings, Advisories Issued; Parts Of Maryland Could See Up To 12 Inches Of Snow
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — In an USA Today op-ed published Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan explains his new position of national co-chair of “No Labels.” while calling for bipartisan solutions to give some economic relief to Americans as the pandemic rages on.

He said “the botched federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic must be a break the glass moment for our country. This crisis has been a stress test of our federal political system and it’s failing — badly. I believe the overwhelming majority of Americans are demanding their leaders work together to find bipartisan, commonsense solutions,”

He said he is accepting the role with the group to “continue pushing our federal leaders to break the gridlock.”

Read the full op-ed with USA Today here.

  1. Slinky says:
    December 16, 2020 at 11:49 am

    “No Labels” really means “No Trump”. Larry is so transparent.

