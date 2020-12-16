WEATHER ALERTWinter Storm Warnings, Advisories Issued; Parts Of Maryland Could See Up To 12 Inches Of Snow
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Marquise Brown, Maryland News, NFL, Sports, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday the team has placed three wide receivers on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Ravens have placed Marquise Brown, James Proche and Miles Boykin on the list, the team said.

The Ravens are coming off of a win against the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.

The team is scheduled to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply