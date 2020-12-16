Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday the team has placed three wide receivers on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Ravens have placed Marquise Brown, James Proche and Miles Boykin on the list, the team said.
We have placed WRs Hollywood Brown, James Proche and Miles Boykin on the Reserve/COVID list. pic.twitter.com/g78p6OAH63
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 16, 2020
The Ravens are coming off of a win against the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.
The team is scheduled to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.