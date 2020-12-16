WEATHER ALERTWinter Storm Warnings, Advisories Issued; Parts Of Maryland Could See Up To 12 Inches Of Snow
By CBS Baltimore Staff
PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Police responded to nearly 500 calls for service, including 161 crashes as a winter storm rolled through the state Wednesday.

According to state police, 489 calls for service came in between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. There were 161 crashes reported to state police and 60 unattended or disabled vehicles.

State highway and county officials are asking that residents stay home to help keep roadways clear. If you must be on the road, officials are asking that motorists avoid the plows so they can continue to do their work.

Counties and cities have been pretreating roads since Tuesday.

