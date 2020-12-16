BOONSBORO, Md. (WJZ) — More than three inches of snow has already fallen in parts of Maryland as the season’s first winter storm rolls through.
Meteorologist Meg McNamara said the snow totals are changing all the time but as of 2:30, more than 3 inches has fallen in Boonsboro which is in Washington County.
MORE SNOW COVERAGE:
- Winter Storm Warnings Issued As Some Parts Of Maryland Could See Up To 1 Foot Of Snow
- TIMELINE: When Will Snow Arrive In Maryland Wednesday?
- Snow In Maryland: Stay Off The Roads If You Can, Let Plows Through, Officials Say
In Highland, a part of Howard County, 2.8 inches of snow is on the ground and in the Ruxton community of Baltimore County 2.5 inches of snow has fallen.
In Frederick County, 2.3 inches of snow has fallen in Bloomfield and in Baltimore City, more than 2 inches of snow was reported in the Pimlico area.
These are changing all the time but here are some snow totals! We'll see you on #WJZ at 3 for another update! #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/Fs5I3AUPKJ
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 16, 2020
While some areas in Central Maryland are seeing a switchover to wintry mix and freezing rain, the snow is continuing in areas north and west of the city.
More snow is expected to fall starting overnight.