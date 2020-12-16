WEATHER ALERTWinter Storm Warnings, Advisories Issued; Parts Of Maryland Could See Up To 12 Inches Of Snow
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Hannah Page, Harwood, Local TV, Missing Teen, National Center of Missing and Exploited Children

HARWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A missing Maryland teen could be in the Pittsburgh area, according to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

Hannah Page, 14,, has been missing since Dec. 6 from Anne Arundel County. (NCMEC)

According to NCMEC, 14-year-old Hannah Page has been missing from the Harwood area of Anne Arundel County since Dec. 6.

Read more on CBS Pittsburgh

She’s described as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She’s 5-foot-3 and weighs 160 pounds.

According to the center, she may be in the Pittsburgh area and with a woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Anne Arundel County Police Department at 1-410-222-8610.

Comments

Leave a Reply