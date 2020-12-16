Comments
HARWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A missing Maryland teen could be in the Pittsburgh area, according to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.
According to NCMEC, 14-year-old Hannah Page has been missing from the Harwood area of Anne Arundel County since Dec. 6.
She’s described as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She’s 5-foot-3 and weighs 160 pounds.
According to the center, she may be in the Pittsburgh area and with a woman.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Anne Arundel County Police Department at 1-410-222-8610.